Windy Wednesday with high fire danger

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought the hottest day of the year so far to Central Texas as highs climbed into the upper 90s breaking a record from 1936 and also bringing the 4th hottest recorded day in the month of April.

Today brings a change in the weather as a cold front works in. That will bring cooler temperatures as we will only climb into the 70s this afternoon. It will also bring gusty winds as winds will be out of the north at 20-30 mph with gusts potentially higher than 45 mph.

As the dry air combines with the winds, that will lead to a high fire danger this afternoon, particularly west of I-35. Do not burn anything or do anything that could cause sparks. Fires will spread quickly with the winds and dry air.

Dry air hangs around for a few days, so mornings will be chilly in the 30s with afternoons back in the mid 70s. High fire danger will also linger through the rest of the work week before humidity returns this weekend.

Our next best chance of rain arrives early next week with multiple days of rain chances possible. That will also come with the threat of severe weather, so we will have to monitor things closely. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather