Windy Tonight Into Tuesday

25 WEATHER — The rain will push east of Central Texas tonight, but it will be replaced by gusty northwest winds that will last through Tuesday. Winds may gust over 40mph at times, so hold on to your hat out there! Lows tonight will be in the 30s, so wind chills will be in the 20s in the morning. We should manage to make our way up into the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice as temperatures climb. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, and we could be near 70° Thursday afternoon! Gusty south winds will blow at 15-25mph.

Our next front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible with the front early Friday as it blows through the area. It will be breezy again Friday afternoon behind the front with cooler highs in the mid 50s. We should maintain those 50s into Saturday.

The next big story will be the possibility of arctic air getting into Central Texas early next week. This is still a week out, so the models will have a hard time with specifics over the next few days, but it does appear it will get much colder by early next week! Stay tuned...