Windy And Warm Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — The wind is not going anywhere anytime soon. It will likely stay pretty breezy through the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two tonight into Thursday morning. Other than that, winds will gust over 30mph at times and highs will be in the upper 80s through Saturday.

Our next front will arrive late Sunday into Monday. Most of Sunday should be okay, but we will likely see rain and storm chances increase late in the day going into Sunday night. The overall severe threat doesn't appear to be too high, but a few stronger storms with some hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out. Hopefully the front will move slow enough to bring a decent chance of rain to most of the area. Highs Sunday ahead of the front will make it into the mid 80s, but we should drop into the 70s Monday behind the front.

The rest of next week looks dry with highs climbing from the 70s back to the 80s once again.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist