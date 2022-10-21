Wildfire danger over the weekend

25 WEATHER — It's been totally sunny for the past couple of days, but we will see some clouds return to the area for the weekend. Those should first appear as stratus clouds tomorrow morning, giving way to cumulus clouds for the afternoon. We should reach the upper-80s. Sunday will be about as warm with another mix of sun and clouds. The weekend will also be very windy, with winds of 20 to 25 mph. This means we'll have some elevated fire danger.

That should be put to a brief end by a chance of rain on Monday. A cold front will roll through, bringing rain to most, if not all, of the area. Some thunderstorms may occur as well. As the cold front leaves on Tuesday, some showers may hang around that morning. About an inch of rain is possible from this event, maybe closer to two inches in some spots. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the low-70s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with a return to sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist