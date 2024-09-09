Warming up a bit more this week

25 WEATHER — It felt great over the weekend for our false-fall. We actually tied a record low of 50° this morning! Now, we warm back up...especially by the end of the week on into the weekend. Tonight looks cool once again with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will bring increasing clouds by the late afternoon hours as Francine in the Gulf moves farther north. There could be an isolated storm or two reach as far north as Bryan/College Station. Other than that, it will be warmer with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies as Francine moves toward Louisiana. We will see the far northwest fringes of this system Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms look possible, especially along and east of I-35. Highs should be a bit cooler with the increased cloud cover in the mid 80s.

After Wednesday, Francine moves northeast and the heat moves back into Central Texas. Highs Thursday will be around 90°, but we should see the mid to upper 90s Friday into Saturday. This mini-heatwave will last into the beginning of next week with highs remaining in the mid 90s.