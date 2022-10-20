Warm-Up Starts Today, Takes us into the Weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you're tired of the cooler air, you'll love what's in store heading into the weekend! Southwest winds will kick up today bringing much warmer air by the afternoon. We'll see highs climb into the mid and upper 80s. That will set us up for a warmer morning to kick off Friday, with lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures will near 90° Friday afternoon with south winds staying on the gusty side, gusts could reach 20-25mph.

Winds continue to increase into Saturday and Sunday with winds sustained around 20-25mph. Gusts could reach 30mph at times. The winds combined with the lack of recent rainfall will lead to a very high fire danger, so burning is discouraged. Humidity will be on the increase, so warm and muggy conditions will continue.

Changes come early next week as another cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms to be possible Monday, with some lingering rain possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look rather meager around one half inch to some locations receiving an inch of rainfall.

Behind our next cold front, highs will dip into the 70s, but mornings will remain seasonable in the 50s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

