Warm Through New Year's Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you like the warm weather we've been having, soak it in Friday and Saturday because changes are coming! Tonight will bring increasing low clouds and some drizzle by morning. This will keep overnight lows warmer tonight in the low 60s. Friday looks nice with highs in the low 80s! The record high is 83°, so it will be close once again.

Things don't change too much as we head into New Year's Day Saturday. A strong cold front will likely stay north of us through most of the day, so highs will still make it into the upper 70s to near 80°. A few showers are possible Saturday morning as energy passes to our north. The cold front is expected to plow south Saturday evening. It should enter our area around 5pm and continue south through the evening hours. Once the front reaches your location, you will have a sudden drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds. Lows will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens for many of us by Sunday morning. We are expecting plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon, but the cold air mass will only allow highs into the low to mid 40s.

Another cold night is expected Sunday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Temperatures will start to modify Monday afternoon as we reach the low 50s. It should be back in the 70s by the middle of next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist