Warm Stretch of Weather Before Weekend Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a more mild and humid day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 60s! As our next storm system is deepening over the Rockies, south winds are increasing helping to draw in that Gulf moisture. That's going to lead to a warmer and more humid day today, and could challenge some record highs over the next two days. I think Today's record (82° in 2019) is safe by a degree or two, but we will still see temperatures climb up to around 80° this afternoon. South breezes will be around at 15-25mph.

The stretch of warm days continues tomorrow as we start off close to 70°, but with a more southwesterly component to the wind, we should all reach the mid 80s, which should break the record of 80° from 1938. Winds will be similar to what we expect today. Changes arrive Friday evening though as a cold front sweeps through during the late evening and overnight hours. There will be the potential for a few storms along it, with the best chances lying east of I-35. Saturday's high will occur early in the overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the 50s and only reaching the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Skies should clear during the day setting us up for near-freezing temperatures Sunday morning. A slow warm-up will take us back into the mid 70s next week before rain chances look to work in by the end of the week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist