Warm before Wednesday Cold front Brings Rain Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some lucky folks are waking up to some showers in parts of Central Texas today, but don't expect those to become more numerous. Drier air will work in for the rest of your Tuesday bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again with south breezes holding on. Clouds will increase during the overnight hours with a more humid start to Wednesday.

Our first chance of rain in a while arrives on Wednesday with a cold front. Ahead of the front, compressional warming will lead to temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. As the front moves through in the afternoon, a couple of showers and storms could pop up. These will be isolated to scattered in nature, so don't expect widespread rainfall. The best chance will be in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

This cold front is just a glancing shot of cool air, but things look to be coming together early next week for more significant rain chances. Models are still trying to analyze what's going on since it is a tricky set up, but right now, more scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible Monday. Behind that system, highs could be in the 70s with more fall-like air. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

