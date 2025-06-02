Warm and muggy Monday before more storms Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with humid conditions hanging around. Storm chances return Tuesday into Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy today.

Storm chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Looking hot for the weekend.

Good morning! We saw a couple severe storms across Central Texas Sunday afternoon and evening, but that has all cleared out for your morning commute. Still, the recent rains will keep the humidity high this morning, so you may find condensation on your windshield for the morning commute. The same humidity will add an edge to the heat this afternoon as highs in the low to mid 90s feel more like 100 during the heat of the day. Be sure to drink plenty of water and find ways to stay cool this afternoon if you're out in the heat working.

Tuesday looks warm and muggy as well, with more clouds and a degree or two cooler on the thermometer. We will monitor storms in West Texas that will attempt to work into our area during the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Right now the severe threat looks low, with the best chances west of I-35. We will monitor it and keep you updated. Any storms that die may put out boundaries that could spark more storms Wednesday as well as a cold front that may be in the vicinity. That will keep small storm chances in place on Wednesday and keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Heading into the weekend, it looks like an upper-level ridge will start to take over pushing us into the mid 90s. Sunday and Monday that ridge looks weaker, which may allow a disturbance to kick off an isolated storm or two, and temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s into next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather