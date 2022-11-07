Warm And Humid Through Thursday

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms today will be moving to our north tonight. There will be a total lunar eclipse tonight, but some of us will likely be fighting some cloud cover. If you are able to see it, totality will be from 4:16am to 5:41am. Lows in the morning will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday look warm with above normal highs in the low to mid 80s expected. There could be a few clouds from time to time, but most of the area looks dry.

A cold front will move into Central Texas Friday morning. We may see a few isolated showers with this boundary, but the big story will be cooler fall air finally rolling into our area. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s, but we may stay in the upper 50s to near 60° for highs both Saturday and Sunday. The cool air is expected to hang around for most of next week as well with highs in the 50s to near 60°. If you have been wanting some fall, it appears you may get your wish!