Very Warm Tuesday

25 WEATHER — The weather is looking great over the next 24 hours if you like warmer weather. Lows tonight will only fall into the upper 50s to near 60° as low clouds increase across the area. It will be cloudy for the first half of the day Tuesday, but we should see some afternoon sunshine. You couple that with southwest winds, it appears we will warm very nicely. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The record high is 83° from 1993, so that looks safe, but it will be close!

A cold front will change everything Wednesday. Highs might be early in the day in the mid 50s. North winds will keep us on the cool side all day with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will remain cool with lows around freezing and highs in the 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase as we head into the weekend, so we may not see a whole lot of sunshine. Highs Friday will be near 70°. We will fall back into the low 60s Saturday and back to the upper 60s Sunday.