Tropical Storm Beryl set to impact parts of Central Texas on Monday

25 WEATHER — Let's get down to brass tacks: Tropical Storm Beryl is making its way to the Texas coast and should strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall somewhere around Matagorda late tonight. The storm will continue north and weaken into a tropical storm again but will maintain that status as it comes into the Brazos Valley tomorrow morning. The core of the storm, which will likely run up State Road 90, will carry wind gusts of 55 mph or more. In addition, Beryl will put down quite a bit of rain, leading to flooding concerns for eastern parts of Central Texas.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for areas east of I-35 tomorrow with a Tropical Storm Warning in place for Brazos, Burleson and Madison Counties for Monday as well. All of these areas will have to potential to see several inches of rain, with the highest amounts probably being near the Trinity River, perhaps exceeding seven inches. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue in these zones throughout much of Monday afternoon. The good news is that Beryl will pull away Monday evening, leaving us with a return to sunshine for Tuesday.

Lighter rain amounts will be possible along and west of I-35, but again, the main impacts will be east of Waco and Temple. There may be a sharp drop between who sees a lot of rain and who sees very little. Heed any flood warnings that are issued for your area. We'll continue to provide updates throughout Monday as Beryl moves through.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather