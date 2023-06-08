Thunderstorms coming to an end this evening

25 WEATHER — The scattered thunderstorms that we've seen this afternoon will continue to hang around this evening, although a general weakening trend has been noted. A stray strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out before sunset, but after that, most of the rain will fade away. Tomorrow will begin with mostly sunny conditions, then turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Only a very isolated storm is expected tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday will be more interesting as a chance of strong storms returns to the forecast. Clusters of thunderstorms will be possible that evening into part of the night, working from northwest to southeast. Some of those storms may be severe with some damaging winds. It's a situation we will continue to monitor. After that, we will enter a dry period with highs into the upper-90s for the start of next week. We will probably see a few days in the hundreds beginning on Thursday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather