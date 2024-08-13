The heat is building

25 WEATHER — Well, we've had a mild summer so far, but it looks like we will have to pay for it over the next couple of weeks. The heat will gradually build into the weekend and on into next week. We may see highs just under 100° Wednesday, but it appears we will see all triple digits after that in the ten day forecast. Highs will range from 100-104° each afternoon. The air will gradually become a bit drier, but heat index values will likely hang out around 105° each afternoon. With all that said, make sure you are staying hydrated. Re-hydrate at night. Take cooling breaks from time to time, especially if you work outside in the heat. It can slowly drag you down from day to day if you don't take care of yourself. August is just a hot month around here, but September and October are coming!