Temperatures Warming Up This Week

25 WEATHER — The weather is looking better as we head through this week! Tonight will be cold again as temperatures fall into the 30s. We should see a few clouds around Tuesday with highs warming close to 70°.

Wednesday through Friday looks nice with highs in the 70s each day. Right now it looks dry under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will bring more 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Moisture levels will be higher, so a few storms may develop as our next storm system rolls across the area. Right now it doesn't look like it will be too strong, but we will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist