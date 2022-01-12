Sunny, dry & warmer to end week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some rain and sleet fell across Central Texas yesterday, but that activity has moved off to the east this morning.

Now a warming trend will take us through the rest of the week with highs climbing into the mid 60s this afternoon as sunshine pops back out.

We'll see highs near 70 degrees the next few days ahead of our next cold front.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday knocking temperatures down into the 50s for the weekend. This one, unfortunately, looks to arrive on a dry note with only the potential for a stray shower Saturday morning in the Brazos Valley. Central Texas looks to remain dry.

The next 10 days continue to keep a drier pattern around, with another cold front set to arrive later next week. Right now, its too early to completely tell if there will be rain chances with it, but models are looking to trend dry. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather