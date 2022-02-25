Still chilly Friday with small rain chances in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for another chilly day in Central Texas, though no freezing rain is expected. We'll still have to watch for a few showers through the day but overall it will be cloudy and chilly as temperatures climb only to the upper 30s and lower 40s. North winds will be hanging around at 15mph making it feel like it's at or below freezing all day. Bundle up!

Overnight, clouds and moisture increase and we should be dealing with some widespread showers by morning. Temperatures will be near freezing, so we may have to monitor area roads for freezing rain. I think this will be more likely west of I-35. We'll watch the model trends through the day and see if they trend colder. Regardless, expect a cold rain for Saturday with highs in the 30s.

Drier air works in Sunday bringing back sunshine. That will kick off a warm-up pushing our temperatures into the 50s and then eventually the 60s and 70s next week! The cold air is almost out of here!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather