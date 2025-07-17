Starting to act more like summer

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like summer, then this forecast is for you. There is a weak tropical system near Louisiana that will soak that state over the next couple of days. We may see just enough moisture, especially east of I-35, to see a few isolated storms Friday and Saturday afternoons. Other than that, it will be hot Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s. Heat index values will climb to 100-105° each afternoon.

Next week looks like summer for sure! Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s each afternoon. With the humidity, we will likely have heat index values in the 102-106° range. Make sure you are staying hydrated because summertime is here!