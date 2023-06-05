Watch Now
Spotty Downpours Possible Monday Afternoon

Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with a few downpours possible. Temperatures begin to climb this weekend into the low to mid 90s.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 05, 2023
CENTRAL TEXAS — Keep the umbrella around! Much like yesterday, we will have the potential for a few downpours this afternoon. Otherwise, highs will climb to the mid 80s, with feel-like temperatures nearing 90. Overall, the coverage should be lower yesterday, but anyone who gets caught in one of these downpours will see the potential for brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning.

Rain chances will start to dwindle late this week as high pressure takes over. Save for a few isolated storms Friday and Saturday. This is the result of a summer-time pattern starting to set up that could send our highs into the mid to upper 90s next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
