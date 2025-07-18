Some showers possible Friday in spots

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few showers will be possible this afternoon, generally east of I-35. Other than that, highs will climb into the mid 90s with feel-like numbers that will near 100.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Tracking small rain chances east of I-35.

Other wise hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Next week looks toasty!

Good morning! We're keeping an eye on the radar this morning as the tropical wave that's been impacting Louisiana works into southeast Texas. That may bring a few showers east of I-35, with the best chances in the Brazos Valley. Most activity will struggle to reach I-35, but can't be ruled out. Otherwise, expect a hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s and feel-like numbers near 100.

A few showers will still be possible along and east of I-35 on Saturday, but then heading into next week, high pressure starts to build in. That will shoot our temperatures into the upper 90s, and keep rain chances away.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather