Slow warm up into the weekend

25 WEATHER — Last night we reached 29° officially, which is the coldest temperature so far this season. It won't be quiet as cold tonight, but we should still see lows around the freezing mark. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s. It should generally be cloudy Friday with highs staying in the mid 60s. We could see a shower or two Friday afternoon and evening, but better rain chances may arrive Saturday morning.

A weak front will move into Central Texas Saturday. This will bring a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms to the region, especially Saturday morning. Temperatures should still warm into the low 70s Saturday afternoon as the front stalls. Sunday looks warm with highs in the low to mid 70s with breezy south winds. This will bring another chance of scattered showers and storms late Sunday into Monday. Highs Monday will come down a touch into the upper 60s to near 70°.

We should cool down a bit more as we head through next week. Highs will fall into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see highs back in the upper 50s by next Thursday.