Showers coming to an end tonight

25 WEATHER — Showers with embedded thunder will continue in patches across our area through this evening into part of tonight, but by late tonight all of that activity will be gone. Northerly winds will help drop temperatures down into the 40s tonight. We'll finally get some sunshine back for Monday, and that should last into Tuesday. High temperatures for the time being will be in the 60s. 70s will return by Thursday, but before then, we may have to deal with another round of showers on Wednesday.

The second half of the week will be warmer and more pleasant, although it looks like we will stay shy of the 80s. The first half of next weekend looks quiet but some thunderstorms could return by Sunday. Those could last into Monday as well but it's too soon to say with certainty. For now, though, enjoy your St. Patrick's Day and maybe take an umbrella with you if you're going places, just to be safe.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather