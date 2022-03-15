Severe Weather Threat Ending Tonight

25 WEATHER — The severe weather threat has ended for tonight. We should clear out through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s by morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday look nice with highs in the low 70s Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday. Skies should be mostly sunny both days.

Another system will move into the area Thursday. It appears we may not get everything to line up for storms, but it will be close. Right now we will put rain chances at 20%. Highs should be warm in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

We will clear out again Friday into the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s Friday will rise back into the 70s over the weekend. Our next chance of storms may arrive around Monday or Tuesday of next week.