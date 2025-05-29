Scattered storms possible after midnight

25 EVENING WEATHER — Thunderstorms will develop this evening across west Texas. These storms will move east toward Central Texas late tonight into Friday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe with some hail and wind, but storms should slowly weaken as they move east across our area early Friday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. Most of the storms should be gone by afternoon, but there could be an isolated storm or two. Highs will be cooler behind a cold front in the low 80s.

The weekend looks warmer and drier. Highs will climb back up into the mid 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. There could be an isolated storm or two across our eastern counties Sunday afternoon, but rain chances are only 20%.

Next week will bring warmer temperatures with highs mainly in the 90s. A weak cold front could get close to us by the middle of the week. That may bring a few more storms to the area, but rain chances as of now are only 20-30%.