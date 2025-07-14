Scattered showers and storms possible into Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Another disturbance is moving toward Central Texas this evening. This will likely cause scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain to develop, especially west of I-35...it should be more isolated east. Any additional rain could cause some flash flooding concerns, so make sure you keep up to date with the latest weather information. Things should quiet down as the night progresses, but a few showers are still possible Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 70s. A few storms are possible again Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday looks drier, but I am not going to rule out a few isolated storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs look to be a bit warmer in the mid 90s. Thursday hopefully will be dry with highs remaining in the mid 90s.

There is a 30% chance of tropical development in the northern Gulf late this week on into the weekend as a disturbance east of Florida moves west into the Gulf. Right now, if anything develops, it should remain east of our area. However, with the way this year has been, I am not going to rule anything out! I have a slight chance of storms Friday and dry this weekend at this point. We will keep a close eye on this as we progress through the next few days.