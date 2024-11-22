Rising temperatures over the weekend

25 WEATHER — Another chilly night is on the way with lows in the upper-30s to begin Saturday morning. We'll have plenty of sun throughout the day and temperatures will eventually warm into the mid-70s. Sunday will be even warmer with low-80s expected across the region. That kind of warmth won't last, though, as another cold front on Monday evening will ensure that Tuesday stays on the chilly side. Then Wednesday will bounce back up to the 70s.

As far as Thanksgiving goes, it still appears that the expected cold front should make a morning arrival, meaning that the low-60s will likely be as warm as the area gets that day. It will be quite cloudy but probably not with any rainfall. Colder air will continue to stream in after the front passes, which should spell 50s for Black Friday. Saturday will likely be just as cool, but the end of the weekend may offer a slight warm-up.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather