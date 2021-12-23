Forecast: Record holiday warmth ahead for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures easily made it into the 70s today and the warm-up will continue over the weekend. Records for Christmas Eve are not in jeopardy but we're still expecting temperatures to be far above normal. Waco should reach 81°. There won't be any weather issues to bother Santa as he comes through Friday night other than some blustery winds and mild overnight temperatures.

The Waco record high for December 25 is 79°, set in 2016. We should easily break that. Our forecast has 84° for Christmas. Sunday could make a third-straight day in the 80s.

Speaking of records, we may be looking at our warmest December on record. It would work like this: to find a daily average temperature, you take the temperatures over the course of the day and average them up. So, let's say the average temperature each day through the end of the year comes out to be greater than 53°. If that happens, this December will be the warmest on record.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist