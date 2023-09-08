Record Heat Again Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more record heat today as highs climb above 105! This will shatter our daily record of 101 from 1990. That means Game-time temperatures will likely be hovering around 102-103. An isolated storm is possible this evening and overnight, but most will miss out.

Small rain chances will be around Saturday as well, any storm that forms could produce gusty winds. Highs will once again be in the triple digits.

Next week, a cold front is set to arrive Monday into Tuesday bringing decent rain chances and a cool down to the 80s for highs! Right now, it looks like the best chance for storms will be Tuesday, but rain chances will linger through Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather