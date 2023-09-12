Rainy pattern begins today

CENTRAL TEXAS — The rains we have been longing for are finally going to arrive in Central Texas this week. The rain chances start today with a few showers in the morning. It does look like some drier air will work in for the middle of the day before rain chances pick back up again later tonight. Highs will likely struggle to make it into the 90s in Central Texas, but could push mid 90s in the Brazos Valley. This all thanks to a cold front that is working through today.

Once we get the front in our area, each time a disturbance slides over, rounds of rain will be possible. The first big disturbance comes in overnight which will likely lead to a wet morning commute. The rain should taper off tomorrow afternoon, but if it lingers - highs will struggle to climb into the 80s.

Friday will be a very similar day, though the timing of the best rain chances can't be nailed down right now. This means some could linger into Friday night football games.

Small rain chances will be around Saturday before things start to dry out later next week. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s next week. By the time it's all said and done, rain totals could run around 1-2 inches in spots.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather