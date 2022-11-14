Rain Ending Tonight

25 WEATHER — It has been a wet day here in Central Texas with plenty of showers across the area. The rain will taper off this afternoon, but the clouds will remain. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will bring decreasing clouds by the afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

The rest of the week will be below normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We may see a light freeze again Thursday morning with lows around 32°. Clouds will be on the increase this weekend with highs remaining in the 50s. Right now it appears most of the rain will stay south of Central Texas, but we will continue to track any rain potential as we get closer.

Looking out toward Thanksgiving week...shower and storms chance may increase Tuesday and Wednesday. This could cause travel delays if this pans out, so stay tuned!