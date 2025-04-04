Rain and storms likely tonight into Saturday morning

25 EVENING WEATHER — A few storms will be possible along and east of I-35 this evening. Storms in our area will likely be more isolated than they will be in east and northeast Texas. If a storm can maintain itself, some severe weather is possible. A better chance of rain and storms is expected to arrive after midnight into Saturday morning. A few strong to severe storms look possible west of I-35 with some hail possibilities. Otherwise, this will mainly be a locally heavy rain threat. Most of the region will likely receive at least a half inch of rain. The northern half of the area may get 1-2 inches of rain before all is said and done Saturday afternoon.

The other big weather story is the chilly conditions expected this weekend. The rain should come to an end Saturday afternoon, but the clouds will likely stick around through Sunday. Gusty north and northwest winds will bring a chill to the region. Highs Saturday are only expected to make it into the upper 50s. We may see a lot of the area stay in the low to mid 50s during the day. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s Sunday morning with gusty northwest winds still blowing. This will lead to another chilly day Sunday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!