Quiet Thursday on the way in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following the busy weather we saw to start the week, we're in for a couple of quiet days to end it. As high pressure has worked in, we are waking up to a cooler morning with lows in the 40s and 50s. Dry air will allow us to warm up quickly into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with light easterly winds.

South winds kick back up heading into Friday bringing some moisture back into the atmosphere. That will increase the cloud cover and lead to the potential for a few storms Easter Weekend. A cold front will near the area, which could spark an isolated storm Saturday. The better chance for storms arrives Sunday, though I do think that sunrise services will go off without a hitch.

Cooler air arrives to kick off next week in the upper 70s before a more unsettled pattern sets up for next week. Right now, it is too early to tell if there is severe weather, but we will continue to monitor it. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather