Quiet hump day gives way to storms Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s today as clouds slowly increase. South winds will slowly draw up humidity, bringing the potential for storms back Thursday with severe weather and flooding rains.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Quiet weather hangs around today with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm chances return Thursday

Some will be strong to severe with the main threat being large hail.

Flooding rains will also be a concern.

We're waking up to a nice start this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. The humidity is lower thanks to north wind drawing in dry air yesterday. That wind turns to the south today bringing the humidity back up. We'll see highs getting into the upper 80s this afternoon with increasing clouds towards the evening. Expect another dry day though, rain chances stay away.

Things change overnight as humidity and clouds increase. Heading into tomorrow morning, we may have some showers or drizzle around. The better rain chances hold off until the middle of the day into the afternoon. That's when I expect showers and storms to blow up and turn rather widespread. With the widespread nature of these storms, I don't expect a big threat of tornadoes, but rather hail and wind. Some hail may reach egg size with the strongest storms. By far, the largest threat looks to be flooding rainfall, as some areas could see upwards to 2-4 inches of rainfall. A general idea of 1-3 inches of rain looks likely across most of the area. Activity will persist through the afternoon into the evening.

Some rain may linger into Friday with a few showers and storms possible, though dry air will quickly end this threat. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Friday with drier air working in.

An upper-level ridge takes over for the weekend into next week with temperatures expected to climb into the low 90s. Thanks to the recent rainfall, that will mean high humidity will make it feel closer to 100 in many spots!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

