Overnight Cold Front Brings Shower and Storm Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Wednesday is starting off fairly muggy thanks to moisture that worked in with Yesterday's south winds. That is leading to some fog in spots. This shouldn't be an issue for most though as south winds should keep things a little more stirred up than yesterday.

The humidity and warm air will hang around during the day on Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 70s. It will be a partly cloudy day with the potential for a few spotty showers east of I-35. Later tonight and into the overnight hours, a cold front will sweep south across Central Texas bringing with it the potential for some showers and storms. The best dynamics should miss our area to the east, so the severe weather threat is fairly low. The atmosphere should hold across our western counties, but along and east of I-35 we could see a thin line of showers and storms roll through after 10pm tonight. While they shouldn't be severe, they could still pack lightning and gusty winds. All activity will likely clear the entire area by morning, so I don't anticipate issues with your morning commute.

Drier and cooler air will work in for Thursday into the weekend bringing highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the 40s.

Next week looks rather unsettled, but could see highs in the mid 70s for the first half of the week. Indications are that a stronger cold front will arrive late next week bringing a cool-down for the weekend and rain chances. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist