On and off rain chances this weekend

25 WEATHER — Our first November weekend is here, and it appears temperatures will continue to stay above normal. With that said, we should be a little cooler than previous weekends with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers and storms around from time to time, but the best chance of rain will likely be in north Texas and Oklahoma.

Our best chance of thunderstorms will likely arrive Monday. A few storms could be strong to severe with a few instances of hail and strong winds possible. We will of course watch this part of the forecast closely as we get closer. Highs Monday are expected to reach close to 80° as a cold front moves into Central Texas. Once the front moves through, we should see decreasing rain chances Tuesday with cooler highs in the low 70s.