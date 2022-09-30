Nice weekend on tap in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're stuck in a quiet weather pattern through the next ten days. Thankfully, we get a good taste of fall for the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s each day with morning lows dipping into the mid 50s. Saturday morning could feature some upper 40s east of I-35 in low-lying areas as well as the I-45 corridor.

We'll monitor a tropical system coming on shore in the pacific that could send some more cloud cover our way next week, but rain chances look to stay out of the picture.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

