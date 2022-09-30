Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice weekend on tap in Central Texas

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will dip into the mid 50s.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 10:32:34-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're stuck in a quiet weather pattern through the next ten days. Thankfully, we get a good taste of fall for the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s each day with morning lows dipping into the mid 50s. Saturday morning could feature some upper 40s east of I-35 in low-lying areas as well as the I-45 corridor.

We'll monitor a tropical system coming on shore in the pacific that could send some more cloud cover our way next week, but rain chances look to stay out of the picture.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019