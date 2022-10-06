Nice Thursday ahead in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — More quiet weather continues the rest of this week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s expected Thursday and Friday. Some high clouds may move in this evening which will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

A cold front will pass through Friday into Saturday, but the meat of the cold air will stay well north of us. Temperatures may fall a few degrees, but no big swings are expected.

A slow warm-up takes place next week before our next storm system which could bring our best rain chances in quite a while! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather