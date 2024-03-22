Nice March Weekend

25 WEATHER — Our storm system that brought us the rain is moving east. This will allow for clearing skies tonight with cool lows in the 40s. We should see more sunshine area-wide Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds should start to fill in again Sunday, but most of the day looks dry. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s.

Our next storm system will roll through Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning with some clearing during the afternoon hours. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s with some of that clearing Monday afternoon. A cold front will move through Monday night, and this will keep highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. This will also take any rain chances away for the rest of the week. Highs should rebound nicely late next week into the upper 70s and low 80s!

Have a great weekend!