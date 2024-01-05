Nice January weekend weather

25 WEATHER — The rain is gone, so it's time to enjoy a nice weekend! Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday, so it will be cool out there. At least we will see more sun than cloud cover, so that is a plus!

A strong storm system will roll in early next week. This may bring a few storms to the area for the first half of Monday. Right now it appears the best severe weather parameters will be southeast of our area, but a stronger storm or two might be possible with strong winds looking to be the main threat. Gusty west winds will blow drier air in Monday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Stronger northwest winds will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Wind gusts over 40mph are looking likely Tuesday, so it will be a chilly and windy day. This will also kick up a lot of mountain cedar, so that's not good for you allergy sufferers out there.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking nice with highs back in the 60s. Our next system may bring some rain chances by Friday of next week. We may see cooler weather again for the next weekend behind another front as well.

Have a great weekend!