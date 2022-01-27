Nice Friday/Weekend Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — A weak system will move across the area tonight as clouds increase. Right now it appears a few sprinkles are all we will get out of this system with lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday should bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

Our weekend is looking great...especially for the last one in January. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and near 70° Sunday. Get out and enjoy the nice weather because everything will change next week.

All of the models are in good agreement that a decent rainmaker will move across Texas Monday. Rain totals up to an inch look possible as of now, so this is great news to help put a dent in the drought. There could be some changes in track into the weekend that could increase or lower rain amounts, so stay tuned! Highs Monday should be cooler with the clouds and rain in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks nice with highs back in the 60s. After that, the cold returns. A cold front will arrive sometime Wednesday and spread cold air into the area through next weekend. This air mass will be pretty cold, but it doesn't look as bad as last February, just to get that point across. Also, there is the question of moisture. The models are flip-flopping back and forth on this front. It is too early to tell if winter weather will pay a visit to the area, but it is with-in the realm of possibility. We will continue to track this potential in the coming days!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist