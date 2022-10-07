Nice Friday leads into Nice Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's been a quiet weather pattern, but some changes are coming today, though you may not even notice them. We're waking up to some warmer temperatures thanks to cloud cover. We'll still break out into some sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb up to the low 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast, but cooler air will lag behind it.

The cooler air will be in place this weekend, but will only drop temperatures into the upper 80s.

More substantial changes arrive next week as a stronger cold front tries to set up by the end of the week. That should bring some rain chances next Thursday. Behind that front, highs will dip into the mid 80s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather