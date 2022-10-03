Nice Fall-Like Weather Continues

ENTER DATELINE — This morning is bringing a bit of a chill to Central Texas! Some areas have fallen into the 40s! You'll need the jacket this morning, but don't throw on the long sleeves just yet. Temperatures will warm decently into the upper 80s this afternoon. The only blemish on the forecast will be some high to mid-level clouds at times thanks to moisture from Hurricane Orlene that's making landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

The weather will stay pretty much status quo through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will warm slightly into the low 90s for the second half, but with low humidity, it will still feel pleasant. Another cold front should come through this weekend, but will only knock us back into the mid 80s. The only hope for rain looks to come Monday, but chances will remain fairly low.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

