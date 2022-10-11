Near Record High Coming Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Well, summer just doesn't want to go away just yet. It will be mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s. We should spike up quickly Wednesday as the winds turn more out of the west ahead of a cold front. These situations cause what we cause a "downslope effect." That allows temperatures to warm higher than normal, so mid to upper 90s are not out of the question. The record high is 98° from 2015, so it does happen from time to time.

That front will slide through the area Wednesday night, so it should be slightly cooler Thursday in the upper 80s to near 90°. It's right back to the low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Next week is all over the place from run to run with the models. There will be some cooling and a chance for a few showers and storms, but exact details are murky at best. We could see a few showers and storms around Sunday into Monday, but the exact track of a system to the west and a cold front coming in from the north is still in question. Will these meet up just right? We will have to wait and see. For now we will go low 80s for most of next week. Some models are much cooler, then other runs come in warmer. This is typical with models in October. Hold tight, and the details will become clearer as we get closer.