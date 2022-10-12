Near Record Heat Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It may be mid-October, but we are about to get a proverbial curveball in the weather forecast today. A cold front will be working into Central Texas, but instead of cooling off, it will actually crank up the heat ahead of it. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, nearing the record high of 98° set back in 2015. The front should pass through late this afternoon and evening, potentially sparking off a stray shower or storm east of I-35. Many will miss out.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives Thursday pushing highs into the mid 80s and setting up for a cool Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 90s this weekend ahead of our next storm system.

The next storm system presents a tricky forecast, with models disagreeing on what will exactly accompany it. It does look like we'll get a pretty decent shot at picking up some rain and breaking our rain-free streak, which is now totaling more than a month. Behind it, temperatures may fall into the 70s for highs! We'll fine tune the forecast!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather