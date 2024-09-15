Most of the week ahead will be without rain

25 WEATHER — Showers and storms got going along Highway 84 this afternoon and have been spreading in all directions, but mainly working to the south. At most, these will offer some lightning and pockets of heavy rain. Once the sun goes down, we'll see the storms dissipate, leading to clear skies by tomorrow morning. There should be a good deal of sun through Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. In fact, we should have mostly sunny skies from tomorrow through Thursday.

Outside of any rain this evening, we're going to be on the dry side for a while. Our next chance of rain may sneak in sometime on Saturday, with a slightly better chance on Sunday. As this happens, we may see some cooler weather ushered in, leading to highs in the 80s about eight to nine days from now. However, if we do get a nice cooldown, there are signs that it may be short-lived.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather