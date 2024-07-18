Morning Rain Chances Give Way to Nice Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will shift south out of the area this morning, giving way to a sunnier afternoon with below-normal temperatures.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms move through this morning, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Temperatures remain just below normal with quieter weather this afternoon, Friday, and Saturday.

Potential for a rainy pattern next week.

Some of us are waking up to a natural alarm clock as strong storms have been moving through Central Texas! These are not severe, but gusty winds and small hail may accompany the strongest storms. These are forming on a weak cold front that's moving through. Activity will shift south through the morning with more sunshine expected this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible, but most miss out. Expect highs in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look rather quiet with highs in the mid 90s, and only the potential for an isolated storm Saturday. Our next cold front will near us Sunday into next week bringing back rain chances. Models are showing the potential for this front to stall out next week, which will lead to multiple days of rain chances. It won't rain all day, every day - but scattered showers and storms will be possible each day. The highest chances will be during the first half of the week. There is the potential for multi-inch rainfall next week, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches. We will monitor this closely, it's still a long way out. With the extra rain chances around, highs will only reach the upper 80s! That's not typical for late July!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather