More showers and storms still possible Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 90s with a few showers and storms possible through the day. Any could produce heavy rainfall which will just exacerbate flooding issues.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rivers are falling below flood stage.

Still a flooding threat in parts of Central Texas into the Concho Valley and Hill county.

Slow drying trend for the rest of the week.

Monitoring the potential for tropical trouble.

Good morning! It's another muggy start, but thankfully less on the radar in terms of rainfall. We're monitoring a system producing storms in the Hill country that will lift northward today. That should provide enough lift for more showers and storms, though they will be isolated to scattered. They'll still have the potential for heavy downpours, and anything that falls will just cause more flooding issues, so they will need to be monitored. Otherwise, expect a warm and muggy day with highs in the low 90s, feeling like 100.

As high pressure attempts to strengthen, we will see things quiet down for the rest of the work week. The only wrinkle in the forecast may come from the tropics this weekend. The NHC is monitoring an area near Florida that could form into Tropical Storm Dexter. Right now the majority of that looks to stay east of Texas if it forms, but if it were to come closer would bring more rain chances our way. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather