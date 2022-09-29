Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More Nice Weather Thursday!

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s under abundant sunshine.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 08:52:18-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Ian will continue to wreak havoc along the southeastern coast, but we will continue to see a quiet weather pattern here in Central Texas. Dry air will continue to pour in leading to cool mornings and seasonable afternoons. Sunshine will be abundant with dry air hanging around leading to a comfortable feel.

There will be some minor changes heading into next week. Models are projecting a pacific system that could send some mid-level moisture into our area by early next week. Right now, rain chances look low, but an increase in cloud cover can be expected.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019