More Nice Weather Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Ian will continue to wreak havoc along the southeastern coast, but we will continue to see a quiet weather pattern here in Central Texas. Dry air will continue to pour in leading to cool mornings and seasonable afternoons. Sunshine will be abundant with dry air hanging around leading to a comfortable feel.

There will be some minor changes heading into next week. Models are projecting a pacific system that could send some mid-level moisture into our area by early next week. Right now, rain chances look low, but an increase in cloud cover can be expected.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

