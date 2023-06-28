Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More excessive heat Wednesday

Highs will climb above 100 this afternoon with feel like temperatures climbing to near 110 this afternoon. Be sure to take heat precautions.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 09:01:45-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — The excessive heat will continue to roll on during this hump day as the peak of the heat should settle in. Highs will near 103 along the I-35 corridor and could surpass 105 west of Waco-Temple-Killeen. That's where the humidity is the lowest. Higher humidity will make upper 90s feel like 110s along the I-45 corridor. *Bottom Line: Everyone will be HOT*

High pressure should begin to relax after today, which will lead to a slow cooling trend. Highs may even dip into the upper 90s as early as Sunday with a few showers and even isolated storms possible. Overall, next week looks cooler than this week, which is welcome news to many!

Have a great Wednesday,

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019