More excessive heat Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The excessive heat will continue to roll on during this hump day as the peak of the heat should settle in. Highs will near 103 along the I-35 corridor and could surpass 105 west of Waco-Temple-Killeen. That's where the humidity is the lowest. Higher humidity will make upper 90s feel like 110s along the I-45 corridor. *Bottom Line: Everyone will be HOT*

High pressure should begin to relax after today, which will lead to a slow cooling trend. Highs may even dip into the upper 90s as early as Sunday with a few showers and even isolated storms possible. Overall, next week looks cooler than this week, which is welcome news to many!

Have a great Wednesday,

Meteorologist Josh Johns

